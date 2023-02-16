Greenleaf Trust Has $331,000 Position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WAB. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,092,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WAB stock opened at $105.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $107.11.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.62%.

WAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $87.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

