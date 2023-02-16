Greenleaf Trust Increases Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 105.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,896,000 after buying an additional 368,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,079,211,000 after buying an additional 313,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,857,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,299,000 after buying an additional 239,186 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of GPC stock opened at $179.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.23. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

