Greenleaf Trust Lowers Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $211.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.69 and a 1 year high of $265.30.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.