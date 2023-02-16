Greenleaf Trust Makes New $293,000 Investment in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of KE by 476.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KE during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of KE by 1,805.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -1.14. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of KE in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.51.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

