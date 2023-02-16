Greenleaf Trust Purchases 15 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 492 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,855,000 after buying an additional 568,929 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.0% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 845,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,509,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after buying an additional 140,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after buying an additional 140,626 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after buying an additional 196,851 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 4th.

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at $67,361,052.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at $67,361,052.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $31,888.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $774.12 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $598.01 and a 12 month high of $885.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $774.01 and a 200-day moving average of $805.14.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $23.34 by ($2.40). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 90.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.45%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

