Greenleaf Trust Purchases 206 Shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Crane were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CR. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Crane by 13.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Crane by 22.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Crane by 19.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 33.9% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 3.2% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 50,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. StockNews.com lowered Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.75.

Insider Activity

Crane Price Performance

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $290,207.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,422.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $120.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.84. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Crane Holdings, Co. has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $121.81.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Crane had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $824.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

About Crane

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.