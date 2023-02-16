Greenleaf Trust Purchases 230 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DINO. Barclays dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $211,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,594.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $54.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.38. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day moving average of $54.78.

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

