Greenleaf Trust Purchases 828 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 13.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 201,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 9.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 30,881 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 406,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 21.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $57,920,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $32.85 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $42.86. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average of $32.24.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WY shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Articles

