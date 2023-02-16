Greenleaf Trust Sells 217 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Moderna were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $356,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,120.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $356,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,120.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 480,144 shares of company stock worth $88,017,542 over the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moderna from $209.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.23.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $177.28 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.65.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.