Greenleaf Trust Sells 354 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 42.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,387,000 after purchasing an additional 249,277 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $36,127.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.29.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $52.63 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $59.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.89%.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

