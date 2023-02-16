Greenleaf Trust Sells 5,497 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,765 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,497 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS WOPEY opened at $24.47 on Thursday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $26.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

