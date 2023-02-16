Greenleaf Trust Trims Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CDW were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CDW by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in CDW by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.86.

CDW opened at $212.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.91. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $212.70.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

