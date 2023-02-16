Greenleaf Trust Trims Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,338 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPR. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 7.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,179 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,936 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,345 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Tapestry by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,657 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 399.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 652,949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 522,138 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tapestry Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.18.

Shares of TPR opened at $45.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $47.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Recommended Stories

