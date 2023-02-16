Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) traded down 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $8.90. 91,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 172,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Grosvenor Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grosvenor Capital Management stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

