Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) PT Set at €2.20 by Warburg Research

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Rating) has been given a €2.20 ($2.37) price objective by Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.15% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €2.40 ($2.58) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of HDD opened at €1.82 ($1.95) on Tuesday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €1.09 ($1.17) and a twelve month high of €2.81 ($3.02). The company has a market cap of $552.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is €1.52.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

