Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,600 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,505,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,578,000 after purchasing an additional 58,275 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,306,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,262,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,236,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,950,000 after buying an additional 46,259 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 25.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,600,000 after acquiring an additional 180,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,876,000 after acquiring an additional 20,206 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.87. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $44.35.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HSII shares. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

