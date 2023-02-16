Herc (NYSE:HRI) Trading Down 6.5% on Disappointing Earnings

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $144.00 and last traded at $144.00. 98,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 208,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.94.

The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.50 by ($0.06). Herc had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Herc Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.632 dividend. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRI. Barclays upped their target price on Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Herc from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.60.

In other Herc news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 77,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $11,696,823.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,853,421 shares in the company, valued at $430,324,421.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Herc news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 39,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total transaction of $5,279,703.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,975,421 shares in the company, valued at $528,691,238.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 77,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $11,696,823.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,853,421 shares in the company, valued at $430,324,421.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 604,147 shares of company stock worth $88,279,667. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Herc

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Herc by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,108 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Herc by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,151,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Herc by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,630,000 after purchasing an additional 261,276 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Herc by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 849,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,548,000 after purchasing an additional 226,404 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 546.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 711,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,169,000 after purchasing an additional 601,625 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.41 and a 200-day moving average of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

About Herc

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

