Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 5.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Hess by 11.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,842,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $854,786,000 after acquiring an additional 801,336 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Hess by 54.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 265,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,990,000 after acquiring an additional 94,071 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 26.7% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 122,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,354,000 after acquiring an additional 25,857 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at $130,148,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 27,413 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $3,831,789.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,262,103.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,499 shares of company stock worth $25,907,245. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of Hess stock opened at $146.01 on Thursday. Hess Co. has a one year low of $89.80 and a one year high of $160.52. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.72.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Hess’s payout ratio is 20.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HES has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Stories

