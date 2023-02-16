HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Trading Up 3.9%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $15.80. Approximately 9,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 35,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

HilleVax Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 34.77 and a quick ratio of 34.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66.

Institutional Trading of HilleVax

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the second quarter worth approximately $101,493,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in HilleVax during the second quarter worth $28,614,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of HilleVax in the 4th quarter valued at $27,106,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HilleVax by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,246,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 573,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HilleVax by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 111,322 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HilleVax Company Profile

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

