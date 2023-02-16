Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,462,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,744 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $158,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 227.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 114.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,790,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,379,000 after buying an additional 1,490,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Hologic by 110.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,664,000 after buying an additional 995,854 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 18.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,266,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,273,000 after buying an additional 672,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 246.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,730,000 after buying an additional 654,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX opened at $83.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $86.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.76. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.