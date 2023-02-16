Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Decreased by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 23.7% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $844,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 98.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $201.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.20 and its 200-day moving average is $197.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $135.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.38.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

