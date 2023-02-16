IAC Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of IAC in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IAC’s current full-year earnings is ($3.91) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for IAC’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IAC from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on IAC from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on IAC from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of IAC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $56.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $133.00.

In related news, Director Michael D. Eisner acquired 73,641 shares of IAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,444,925.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 124,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,823,361.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC by 113,402.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,113,000 after buying an additional 14,539,274 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in IAC during the 2nd quarter worth about $703,026,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IAC by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,639,000 after acquiring an additional 109,526 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in IAC by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,566,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IAC by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,563,000 after purchasing an additional 101,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

