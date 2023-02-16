IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of IDEX worth $9,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in IDEX by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its position in IDEX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in IDEX by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in IDEX by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $227.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.71. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $246.23.

Insider Transactions at IDEX

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.75 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IEX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

