Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Price Target Cut to GBX 120

Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 125 ($1.52) to GBX 120 ($1.46) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.52% from the stock’s current price.

Impact Healthcare REIT Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Impact Healthcare REIT stock opened at GBX 100.40 ($1.22) on Tuesday. Impact Healthcare REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 90.76 ($1.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 128.20 ($1.56). The company has a market capitalization of £416.03 million, a PE ratio of 836.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 103.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.01.

Get Impact Healthcare REIT alerts:

Impact Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.