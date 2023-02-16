Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Price Target Cut to GBX 120

Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 125 ($1.52) to GBX 120 ($1.46) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.52% from the stock’s current price.
Impact Healthcare REIT Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of Impact Healthcare REIT stock opened at GBX 100.40 ($1.22) on Tuesday. Impact Healthcare REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 90.76 ($1.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 128.20 ($1.56). The company has a market capitalization of £416.03 million, a PE ratio of 836.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 103.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.01.
Impact Healthcare REIT Company Profile
See Also
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.