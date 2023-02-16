Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 463,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,574 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Incyte were worth $31,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Incyte by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 90,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 29,291 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 163.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 364,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,314,000 after purchasing an additional 226,288 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,399,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 113,970 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,367 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $79.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. Incyte’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

