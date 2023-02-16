Insider Buying: Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Acquires £133.24 in Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) insider Steve Foots acquired 2 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6,662 ($80.87) per share, with a total value of £133.24 ($161.74).

Steve Foots also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Croda International alerts:

On Tuesday, January 10th, Steve Foots acquired 3 shares of Croda International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6,740 ($81.82) per share, with a total value of £202.20 ($245.45).

Croda International Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON CRDA opened at GBX 6,912 ($83.90) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £9.65 billion and a PE ratio of 1,360.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10. Croda International Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 5,862 ($71.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,082.06 ($98.11). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,843.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,818.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Croda International

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 8,700 ($105.61) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($75.26) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Croda International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,000 ($97.11).

(Get Rating)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.