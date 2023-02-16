Insider Buying: Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Acquires £133.24 in Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) insider Steve Foots acquired 2 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6,662 ($80.87) per share, with a total value of £133.24 ($161.74).
Steve Foots also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 10th, Steve Foots acquired 3 shares of Croda International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6,740 ($81.82) per share, with a total value of £202.20 ($245.45).
Croda International Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of LON CRDA opened at GBX 6,912 ($83.90) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £9.65 billion and a PE ratio of 1,360.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10. Croda International Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 5,862 ($71.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,082.06 ($98.11). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,843.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,818.15.
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
