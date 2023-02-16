Insider Buying: Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA) Insider Purchases 400,000 Shares of Stock

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Rating) insider William (Will) Drummond Dawes acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($63,122.12).
Mkango Resources Stock Performance
LON:MKA opened at GBX 13 ($0.16) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £27.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 14.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 14.09. Mkango Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of GBX 9.81 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 29 ($0.35).
About Mkango Resources
Further Reading
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Mkango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mkango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.