Insider Buying: PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) CEO Acquires 823 Shares of Stock

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) CEO David A. Lorber purchased 823 shares of PhenixFIN stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $29,298.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,135.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PFX stock opened at $37.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.13. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PhenixFIN Co. has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. PhenixFIN had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PhenixFIN Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PhenixFIN by 19.4% during the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 91,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in PhenixFIN by 243.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PhenixFIN during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 27.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

