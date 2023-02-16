Insider Buying: PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) CEO Acquires 823 Shares of Stock

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) CEO David A. Lorber purchased 823 shares of PhenixFIN stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $29,298.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,135.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of PFX stock opened at $37.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.13. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PhenixFIN Co. has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $43.00.
PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. PhenixFIN had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PhenixFIN Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.
Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.
