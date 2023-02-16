Insider Buying: Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Purchases £150.35 in Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £150.35 ($182.51).

Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 139 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £148.73 ($180.54).

On Monday, December 12th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 146 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £150.38 ($182.54).

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Up 0.7 %

LON:SBRE opened at GBX 97.70 ($1.19) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of £244.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,628.33, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 101.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 102.32. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 242.50 ($2.94).

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

