Insider Buying: Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG) Insider Acquires 9,259 Shares of Stock

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG – Get Rating) insider Philip Kay acquired 9,259 shares of Schroder Japan Growth Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.62) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.44 ($24,277.06).
Schroder Japan Growth Fund Stock Performance
LON:SJG opened at GBX 210 ($2.55) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 206.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 203.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £255.46 million and a PE ratio of 7,000.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11. Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc has a twelve month low of GBX 185.95 ($2.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 216 ($2.62).
Schroder Japan Growth Fund Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Japan Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Japan Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.