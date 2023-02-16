Insider Buying: Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG) Insider Acquires 9,259 Shares of Stock

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG – Get Rating) insider Philip Kay acquired 9,259 shares of Schroder Japan Growth Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.62) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.44 ($24,277.06).

Schroder Japan Growth Fund Stock Performance

LON:SJG opened at GBX 210 ($2.55) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 206.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 203.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £255.46 million and a PE ratio of 7,000.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11. Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc has a twelve month low of GBX 185.95 ($2.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 216 ($2.62).

Schroder Japan Growth Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund typically invests in value stocks of companies.

