Insider Buying: The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC) Insider Acquires £11,880 in Stock

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Rating) insider Rachel Beagles purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.62) per share, for a total transaction of £11,880 ($14,420.98).

The Mercantile Investment Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

The Mercantile Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 216.50 ($2.63) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 204.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 193.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 11.82. The stock has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 618.57. The Mercantile Investment Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 158.33 ($1.92) and a one year high of GBX 243 ($2.95).

Get The Mercantile Investment Trust alerts:

The Mercantile Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Company Profile

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.