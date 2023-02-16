Insider Buying: The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC) Insider Acquires £11,880 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2023

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRCGet Rating) insider Rachel Beagles purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.62) per share, for a total transaction of £11,880 ($14,420.98).

The Mercantile Investment Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

The Mercantile Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 216.50 ($2.63) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 204.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 193.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 11.82. The stock has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 618.57. The Mercantile Investment Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 158.33 ($1.92) and a one year high of GBX 243 ($2.95).

The Mercantile Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.