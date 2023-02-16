Insider Selling: Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Major Shareholder Sells $22,800.00 in Stock

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 7,600 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $22,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,531,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,593,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Permianville Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 10th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 1,500 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $4,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 17,151 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $51,624.51.

On Monday, February 6th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 358 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $1,074.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 36,260 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $108,780.00.

On Monday, January 30th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 43,000 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $130,290.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 38,000 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $115,520.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 41,000 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $125,460.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 40,500 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $122,310.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 14,628 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $44,176.56.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 36,000 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $110,160.00.

Permianville Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PVL opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $5.79.

Permianville Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $17.12 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.47%.

Institutional Trading of Permianville Royalty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $171,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $312,000. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at $454,000.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

