Insider Selling: Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Insider Sells 25,985 Shares of Stock

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) insider Francisco Leon sold 25,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $260,889.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,573,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,792,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Francisco Leon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 18th, Francisco Leon sold 24,015 shares of Provention Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $246,634.05.

On Thursday, December 29th, Francisco Leon sold 187,000 shares of Provention Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $1,918,620.00.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Francisco Leon sold 10,674 shares of Provention Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $106,740.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Francisco Leon sold 375 shares of Provention Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $3,750.00.

Provention Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.33. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Provention Bio

Several analysts recently commented on PRVB shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,030,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after buying an additional 424,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,604,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 125,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,294,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 85,236 shares during the period. Finally, Bioimpact Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 740,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 147,909 shares during the period. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

Further Reading

