Insider Selling: Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Insider Sells 25,985 Shares of Stock

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) insider Francisco Leon sold 25,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $260,889.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,573,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,792,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Francisco Leon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 18th, Francisco Leon sold 24,015 shares of Provention Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $246,634.05.
- On Thursday, December 29th, Francisco Leon sold 187,000 shares of Provention Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $1,918,620.00.
- On Tuesday, December 27th, Francisco Leon sold 10,674 shares of Provention Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $106,740.00.
- On Friday, December 23rd, Francisco Leon sold 375 shares of Provention Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $3,750.00.
Provention Bio Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.33. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $10.88.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Provention Bio
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,030,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after buying an additional 424,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,604,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 125,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,294,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 85,236 shares during the period. Finally, Bioimpact Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 740,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 147,909 shares during the period. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Provention Bio Company Profile
Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.
