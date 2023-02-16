Insider Selling: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Insider Sells $23,068.44 in Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 834 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $23,068.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,151 shares in the company, valued at $170,136.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.3 %

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.36 on Thursday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $34.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 241.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

Further Reading

