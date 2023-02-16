Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $121,009.75 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.91, for a total transaction of $121,009.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,632,354,878.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $123,126.75.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $123,409.50.

On Monday, February 6th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $122,873.00.

On Friday, February 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $124,721.75.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $123,177.50.

On Monday, January 30th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $119,704.75.

On Friday, January 27th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total transaction of $120,147.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total transaction of $111,323.75.

On Thursday, January 19th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $105,284.50.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $107,416.00.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $171.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $171.10 billion, a PE ratio of 611.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,556 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,447,733,000 after acquiring an additional 585,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,304,561,000 after acquiring an additional 450,250 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.14.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

