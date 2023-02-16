Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ICPT has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

ICPT stock opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $864.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,960,000 after acquiring an additional 217,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,755,000 after acquiring an additional 197,255 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,124.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,559,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,883 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 780,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 135,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 87.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 345,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

