IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of IQVIA in a report issued on Monday, February 13th. William Blair analyst M. Smock expects that the medical research company will earn $2.17 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IQVIA’s current full-year earnings is $9.79 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.43 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.99 EPS.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.07.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $227.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.59. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.90. IQVIA has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $254.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in IQVIA by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 113,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,306,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

