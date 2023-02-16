IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Stock Price Up 4.6%

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) rose 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.76. Approximately 68,429 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 134,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 0.7 %
The company has a market cap of $551.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s payout ratio is 14.91%.
Institutional Trading of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.
Further Reading
