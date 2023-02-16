iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 292,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 738.5% during the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 61,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $153.64 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.24 and a 12-month high of $166.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.34.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

