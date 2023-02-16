Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JKHY. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 1.1 %

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $168.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.56 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.03.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

See Also

