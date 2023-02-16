James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $22.46, but opened at $21.21. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $20.93, with a volume of 6,868 shares changing hands.

The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 48.94%. The firm had revenue of $860.80 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

JHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 905.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 433,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 390,431 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 24.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,312,000 after acquiring an additional 190,866 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $3,101,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1,184.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 131,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 15.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,038,000 after acquiring an additional 99,243 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

