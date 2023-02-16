James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $22.46, but opened at $21.21. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $20.93, with a volume of 6,868 shares changing hands.
The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 48.94%. The firm had revenue of $860.80 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
JHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.
James Hardie Industries Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
About James Hardie Industries
James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.
