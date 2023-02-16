Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target to GBX 2,573

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 3,554 ($43.14) to GBX 2,573 ($31.23) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a top pick rating and set a GBX 2,860 ($34.72) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,300 ($27.92) to GBX 2,200 ($26.71) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bellway from GBX 2,640 ($32.05) to GBX 2,700 ($32.77) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,660 ($32.29) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($36.42) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bellway presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,594.29 ($31.49).

LON BWY opened at GBX 2,180 ($26.46) on Monday. Bellway has a 12 month low of GBX 1,572 ($19.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,983 ($36.21). The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,058.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,012.13. The stock has a market cap of £2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,112.24.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

