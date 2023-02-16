Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $8.75 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen downgraded Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $3.23 on Thursday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 233.98%. The firm had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.65 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 25.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,979,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after purchasing an additional 405,422 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the second quarter valued at about $903,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 5.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

