JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €38.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($41.40) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($50.54) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.50 ($45.70) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €32.50 ($34.95) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €49.10 ($52.80) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($14.44) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($21.18).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

