JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Glencore (LON:GLEN) a GBX 650 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 650 ($7.89) price objective on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GLEN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 575 ($6.98) target price on Glencore in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup restated a top pick rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 520 ($6.31) to GBX 540 ($6.55) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.28) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.80) price objective on Glencore in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 618.18 ($7.50).

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Stock Performance

LON GLEN opened at GBX 507.80 ($6.16) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 545.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 513.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 395.40 ($4.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 584.50 ($7.10).

Glencore Increases Dividend

About Glencore

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.13. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.73%.

(Get Rating)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.