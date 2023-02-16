JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

HIK has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.39) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,920 ($23.31) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($17.48) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,754 ($21.29).

Shares of HIK opened at GBX 1,764 ($21.41) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,445.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,639.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,466.20. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of GBX 1,174.50 ($14.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,137 ($25.94). The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79.

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Deneen Vojta bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,703 ($20.67) per share, for a total transaction of £17,030 ($20,672.49).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

