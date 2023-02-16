Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) PT Lowered to C$5.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on shares of Karora Resources to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.20 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Karora Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:KRR opened at C$4.25 on Monday. Karora Resources has a 12 month low of C$2.38 and a 12 month high of C$7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.82. The firm has a market cap of C$735.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.67 and a beta of 0.83.

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

