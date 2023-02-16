Keith A. Sultana Sells 279 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $50,783.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,945.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TT opened at $187.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $188.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.55.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,163,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,635,000 after purchasing an additional 409,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,490,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,558,000 after acquiring an additional 61,456 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,685,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,124,000 after acquiring an additional 115,545 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Argus upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.