Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Holdings Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Shares of KDP opened at $35.70 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Stories

