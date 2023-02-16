KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Ventas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.91 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.10. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ventas’ current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ventas’ FY2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Get Ventas alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.77.

Ventas Stock Down 0.6 %

Ventas stock opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.21. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.82.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,500.00%.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.